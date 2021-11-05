Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crash closes Billings intersection

items.[0].image.alt
Russ Riesinger/MTN News
acrash.PNG
Posted at 1:57 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 16:16:20-04

BILLINGS - Billings police and emergency responders were at the scene of an injury accident Friday afternoon at the intersection of 8th Street West and Alderson Avenue.

Police said on social media the intersection has been closed and asked drivers to avoid the area.

acrash2.PNG

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader