FORSYTH - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 east of Forsyth were closed late Tuesday morning due to a serious injury crash.

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office said on social media that the crash happened at mile marker 108.

The Montana Highway Patrol incident map states the crash was reported at 10:44 a.m.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted at the Rosebud Butte 106 exit.

The sheriff's office asked drivers to be patient as crews work to reopen the highway.