Craft show finds opportunity at Rimrock Mall

Artists from across Montana came to Billings this weekend for their first normal event in more than a year.

The Home Talent Craft Show set up in the old Herberger's department store inside Rimrock Mall.

Home Talent Craft Show at the Rimrock Mall inside old Herberger's. KTVQ photo

The show features 80 vendors.

It's a bigger turnout than for a similar show in December, that was limited to 60 to meet COVID guidelines.

This size show provides a good chance for buyers and sellers.

"They really want to get out and show their stuff because of the COVID they've been stuck at home," said Paula Murnion, the show's host. "It's a great opportunity because they don't have a lot of big events. People spend hours making stuff, and they enjoy doing it so then they come and showcase the items that they sell."

Murnion said shows are scheduled for June 19, Sept. 18 and Dec. 11.