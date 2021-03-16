COVID-19 vaccinations continue in Billings

BILLINGS — Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, and RiverStone Health still have appointments available this week for those who fall into groups 1A through 1B+ for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, visit mtreadyclinic.org or by calling 406-651-6596.

Eligible Montanans include those 60 and older, those between 16 and 59 with certain medical conditions, Native Americans and other minority groups.

Magic City Pharmacies is also pitching in to get the vaccines out.

One Billings pharmacy, Pharm406, was given around 1,300 first doses with the directive to get the shots in as many arms as possible, even to those outside the state guidelines set by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

There were no appointments necessary and this weekend alone the pharmacy gave initial doses to around 300 people.

Pharm406 had 100 doses left this morning but have since run out.

Every other pharmacy in the area is currently booked up with first-dose appointments.