Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

COVID-19 vaccinations continue in Billings

items.[0].image.alt
Pool/AP
Screen grab issued by POOL showing microbiologist Elisa Granato,32, being injected as part of human trials in the UK for a coronavirus vaccine as Oxford University vaccine trial for Coronavirus begins. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday April 23, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Pool/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.
Vaccine
Posted at 6:04 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 18:14:02-04

BILLINGS — Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, and RiverStone Health still have appointments available this week for those who fall into groups 1A through 1B+ for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, visit mtreadyclinic.org or by calling 406-651-6596.

Eligible Montanans include those 60 and older, those between 16 and 59 with certain medical conditions, Native Americans and other minority groups.

Magic City Pharmacies is also pitching in to get the vaccines out.

One Billings pharmacy, Pharm406, was given around 1,300 first doses with the directive to get the shots in as many arms as possible, even to those outside the state guidelines set by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

There were no appointments necessary and this weekend alone the pharmacy gave initial doses to around 300 people.

Pharm406 had 100 doses left this morning but have since run out.

Every other pharmacy in the area is currently booked up with first-dose appointments.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime