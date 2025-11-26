Covered parking business launches in downtown Billings with shuttle service to the airport

BILLINGS — A new covered parking and shuttle service is now operating in downtown Billings at the Stillwater parking garage, offering travelers an alternative to airport parking during the busy holiday season and harsh winter weather.

Billings CPR (which stands for Covered Park 'n' Ride) Manager Whitney Huleatt has been accepting bookings for about two weeks.

Covered parking option launches in downtown Billings with shuttle service to the airport

The service provides covered parking with a shuttle ride to Billings Logan International Airport, located seven minutes away.

"As a traveler out of the Billings Logan International Airport, it sometimes is a challenge to find a parking spot," Huleatt said Wednesday.

The timing comes as Billings Logan International Airport faces increasing demand.

In 2024, the airport set a record with 980,000 passengers traveling through the facility.

The airport currently offers approximately 1,500 parking spots, but none are covered.

"We are in need of another airport parking option here in Billings," Huleatt said.

The covered parking addresses weather-related concerns that outdoor airport parking cannot solve.

"In the summer months, you get those unpredictable hailstorms, and it can be kind of a bummer to come home to and your car is damaged," Huleatt said.

The service promises quick turnaround times for travelers.

"Within 10 minutes of coming and parking here at the garage, you could be back up straight into the airport front door within 10 minutes," Huleatt said.

While ride-sharing options such as Uber and Lyft exist in Billings, availability and pricing remain challenges for travelers.

"There's not a ton of them in town, and their prices are pretty exponential," Huleatt said. "You could be stuck at the airport waiting for an Uber or a taxi or whatever it may be when we already know that you're scheduled to land at that specific time."

Security features include the garage's location directly across from the Billings Police Department and 32 security cameras throughout the facility.

The service operates 24 hours a day.

The cost: 1-3 days, $36 flat rate; 4-5 days, $10/per day; 6 days, $9/per day; 7+ days, $7/per day.

To reserve a spot visit billingscpr.com.