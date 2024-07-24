County will pave Keller Road to help when Duck Creek Bridge closes for repairs

Yellowstone County Commissioners voted to pave a 4.3-mile stretch of Keller Road, which will serve as an alternate route when the Duck Creek Bridge is closed for repair work.

The people that favor paving say it will be a smoother road and better for first responders.

Those against paving are concerned that people will drive faster and make the road more dangerous, especially around 90-degree turns.

“This is a major public issue because you're going to have drivers driving off those curves,” said Bruce Knudsen, a Billings resident.

The county commissioners meeting turned contentious on Tuesday.

“I don't know why he wants to stay in the back woods,” Dawn Calderwood said about those against the project. “The future is here and that's a paved road.

And the disagreement is not just between residents near the Duck Creek bridge. It’s between the commissioners.

Commissioner John Ostlund, R-Yellowstone County, and Commissioner Mark Morse, R-Yellowstone County, voted to pave Keller Road.

Commissioner Don Jones, R-Yellowstone County, voted against.

Last week, Ostlund recused himself from voting because some of the paving would be done in front of his home.

With no second on the motion, the issue was dropped and brought back this week after neighbors petitioned for commissioners to reconsider.

“Commissioner Jones wants to make this political,” Ostlund said to those attending the meeting. “That’s why you're here.”

“This isn't political,” Jones said. “This is purely good planning and doing the roads the right way.”

Several commented at the meeting supporting Jones’ concerns that paving would increase speeds and accidents.

“Don has been a strong proponent of listening to what we want to do,” said Derek Berube, Billings resident. “And I think he's again listening to what the people want, the people that use the road.”

“Now, I'm so upset that there's lifelong friendships been lost for this because of your decision,” said Ron Staley, who also lives in Billings.

Ostlund and Morse say a better road will be necessary when the Duck Creek Bridge is closed for repairs.

Nearly 40 neighbors signed the petition for commissioners to reconsider and want the road paved.

“All those people down below will have to come up and go around,” said Bob Adler. “That's when I decided I was for the paving.”

The county also received support from the City/County Emergency Communications Center, the Yellowstone County Sheriff and American medical response.

Chief Rick Cortez, Blue Creek Volunteer Fire Department, said paving is not necessary.

“I don't think that gravel roads make any worse driving conditions than it does to have paved conditions on them,” said Cortez. “But there are going to be severity in the uptick of crashes and things like that would result in the paved surface."