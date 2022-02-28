Country star Trace Adkins to perform in Billings

BILLINGS - The Alberta Bair Theater announced Monday country music veteran Trace Adkins will perform at the venue on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Adkins has a new album with new all new songs, The Way I Wanna Go. He is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of his Dreamin’ Out Loud debut.

Steeped in the cultural melting-pot of his Louisiana upbringing, The Way I Wanna Go finds him leaning into a lone-wolf spirit and continuing down the road which made him a shapeshifting member of the Grand Ole Opry, according to an ABT press release.

“Never in a million years would I have imagined that I would collaborate on songs with Luke Bryan, Melissa Etheridge, Snoop Dog, Keb’ Mo’, Pitbull, and Blake Shelton…on one album!" Adkins said. "I even have a song that Stevie Wonder plays harmonica on. So, to have performances by these iconic superstars, from different musical genres, on my 25th-anniversary album is incredibly humbling.”

In his 25 years, Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums, charted more than 20 singles, earned numerous awards and GRAMMY nominations, and garnered more than two billion streams. A Grand Ole Opry member for nearly two decades, the Louisiana native is known for dynamic baritone and fiery, always-memorable live performances, and has expanded his music career to include film and television acting.

He came to fame in 1996 with the debut album, DREAMIN’ OUT LOUD, cracking the Top 5 of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart with “Every Light In the House Is On” and followed with the #1 smash, “This Ain’t (No Thinkin’ Thing).” Since then Adkins has pioneered a mix of classic country minded traditionalism and adventurous, good-natured showmanship, breaking open new avenues in modern country through fun-filled hits like “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk” and “Hillbilly Bone” (with Blake Shelton).

This performance is sponsored locally by Stockman Bank, Briggs Distributing, and CatCountry 102.9.

Tickets, $50/$75/$125 + non-refundable fees, are available beginning March 4 at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10-5 and Saturday 10-2, at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional non-refundable processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

