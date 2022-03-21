County star Koe Wetzel headlining 2022 Downtown Summer Sounds concert in Billings

County star Koe Wetzel will headline the 2022 Downtown Summer Sounds concert, which is playing in a new venue on June 25, the Downtown Billings Alliance announced Monday.

The outdoor concert will be held in the parking lot of the Billings Skate Park at 24 S. 26th St.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $44 and stagefront pit tickets are $79. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 9 a.m. Online only presale is available Thursday, March 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Pub Station and Downtown Billings Facebook followers and email subscribers. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25th online at authorized ticket location etix, thepubstation.com, or the event’s webpage on downtownbillings.com.

This year will mark the third Downtown Summer Sounds concert. The event launched in 2019 with the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band as headliners and attracted 3,000 people, according to the DBA.

The concert was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, then held in a smaller venue in 2021 at the Thirsty Street Garage.

Lindsay Richardson, the DBA's community engagement and events director, said she anticipates turnout closer to the 2019 concert.

Proceeds for the event go toward the Downtown Business Improvement District and help fund street beautification projects like the downtown flower baskets, future public art projects, and a number of large community events such as the recent St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Celtic Fair, Alive After 5, Strawberry Festival, HarvestFest, and the Holiday Parade.