Country music artist Ian Munsick delivers intimate performance ahead of playing First Interstate Arena

BILLINGS — Wyoming-born-and-raised country star Ian Munsick is hitting the stage at First Interstate Arena Wednesday night.

On Wednesday morning, fans got to enjoy an intimate performance at Shipton's Big R on Billings West End for supporters of his journey from Sheridan to Nashville, Tenn.

Music was always part of his household growing up. His two older brothers and father all played instruments.

Watch Ian Munsick's intimate performance for fans:

Country music artist Ian Munsick delivers intimate performace ahead of playing First Interstate Arena

“I feel very blessed to have my two older brothers and my dad play music and being the youngest, it was just always in our house. So, I didn't really have a choice to play music or not. It was always just there,” Munsick said in an open-mic Q&A Wednesday.

Munsick expressed gratitude for the support of his artistic independence.

“Thankfully, because of you guys, you guys have allowed me to write my own music and be my own artist,” Munsick said.

The event Wednesday morning included raffle drawings to win tickets and other prizes.

One winner was overwhelmed with emotion upon hearing her name called from among 200 attendees.

“I don't even know. I am so excited, I'm erratic, like I cannot believe (it). I've never won a drawing for anything, and Ian just pulled my name out of the bucket of 200 people here to go and have floor tickets to a show tonight,” Kylinn Reiter said.

Reiter immediately began planning her evening with her best friend.

“I cried, but it was immediate tears. I was so happy, I couldn't believe it and I looked at my best friend and I said we have a date tonight, Reiter said.

Munsick said his journey from Wyoming to country music success required taking risks, including his move to Nashville 13 years ago.

“If you are pursuing a dream, to make that dream a reality, you have to go out on a limb, you have to take a risk. And that's what I did by moving to Nashville 13 years ago,” Munsick said.