Coulson Road to close Monday night as phase three of Billings Bypass looks to end

BILLINGS — On Monday, Coulson Road will be closed from Johnson Lane to Coulson Road East between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday as crews lay the final bridge girders over the railroad tracks and Coulson Road.

“This portion of the bypass is supposed to be completed no later than July 4th of 2025," said James Stevenson with the Montana Department of Transportation.

Monday night's progress is a part of phase three of the Billings Bypass project., which aims to connect the Heights to Interstate 90.

“Hopefully, once this is done, it’ll help facilitate the travel from the Heights, give an alternate route during emergency situations, and allow for the expansion out on this end of town," said Stevenson.

Though the entire project is slated to be finished by 2028, those at DOWL, a contractor working with the transportation department, said the public will be able to use the new bridge as a connection between Lockwood and the Heights in 2025.

A detour will be in place from Old Hardin Road to Dickie Road while the closure is in place overnight.