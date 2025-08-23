Cornhole for a cause: Laurel police hosts fundraiser for bulletproof vests

LAUREL — The Laurel Police Protective Association is in the process of fundraising $3,600 for 15 new bulletproof vests for the Laurel Police Department.

Saturday morning at Thompson Park in Laurel, dozens of community members showed up to back-the-blue for the second annual Cornhole For A Cause.

"I think it's good for the community just to get together with local law enforcement and county," said Patrol Sergeant Haley Swan, the event's organizer. "You know, we're not in uniform all the time. We're also people."

Mack Carmack, MTN News

According to Swan, the protective association is raising funds with SHIELD616 to purchase All-day Rifle Rated Angel Armor bulletproof vests.

Swan said she expects Saturday's event to purchase at least four of the 15 vests for the team, with each vest priced at $2,500.

"The police department's trying to update the vests that we currently have to newer vests. We're currently working with SHIELD616, and the vests that we'll be getting will all be from donations," said Swan at Saturday's tournament.

Saturday's fundraiser comprised of a cornhole tournament, with each team's registration fee at $60. Participants also had the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets, priced at $10 for 5 tickets, and $20 for 12 tickets.

The items raffled off at the event, Swan said, were donated by local Montana organizations and businesses.

Swan noted that B. James Design and Woodwork and the Montana Cornhole Company sponsored the event by donating the boards and beanbags.

"Thanks for all the support. We appreciate everyone that's coming out and playing with us," said Swan.

This was the second annual Cornhole For A Cause tournament, and Swan said she expects the department to host one each year.

"I'd say it was pretty successful for our first year. We had a good turnout. This year, we have a good turnout as well," said Swan.

Donations for the Laurel Police Protective Association's cause can be dropped off at the Laurel Police Department at 215 West 1st. Street, or checks can be payable to SHIELD615.