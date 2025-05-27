Corgis dash for a cause at Oscar’s Park in Billings

BILLINGS — Families and their dogs came out to Oscar’s Park on Monday for the Posh Paws Playdate event to support a local animal rescue.

The inaugural Corgi Dash led the event, where 21 dogs raced to the finish line. Participant Seyler Ehrlich took home first place with her corgi, Bolt.

Marcie Shaw Seyler Ehrlich won with her corgi, Bolt.

The playdate also included activities for dogs, including an agility course and treat walk.

Event entry fees were $5, and all proceeds went to the non-profit animal shelter Billings Animal Rescue Kare (BARK). Organizer Marcie Shaw said they plan to bring the event back next year.