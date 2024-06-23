Copper Onion declared judge's choice at second Big Sky Burger Bonanza

BILLINGS — The second annual Big Sky Burger Bonanza was held at The Billings Depot on Sunday, serving an estimated 300 patrons between 12:00 and 3:30 p.m.

For $30 guests were offered seven taste tokens for 17 competitive eatery pop ups.

The people's choice award was given to Last Chance Cider Mill. The judges award was won by Copper Onion Bistro, which also won last year's Burger Bonanza.

“All of my chefs, all of my servers, y’know, we’ve been making burgers for the last six weeks, y’know, trying out different burgers, seeing what works best," said Kenneth Rakstad, owner of Copper Onion.

Along with the title and plaque, Rakstad and his culinary artists won a ticket to compete in November's World Food Championships, alongside 1500 other chefs for the best burger competition in Indiana.

Other competing competitors included:

