Cooney Resevoir reopens as firefighters gain ground on Robertson Draw fire

The Cooney Resevoir near Boyd has reopened for water skiers and anglers after firefighters reported good progress on the Robertson Draw fire south of Red Lodge.

The reservoir had been closed last week to recreation to allow for firefighting planes to scoop up water to fight the Robertson Draw, which was growing out of control.

As of Tuesday, however, the 29,596-acre had reached 53 percent containment, according to incident command, and firefighters switched to the Buffalo Bill Resevoir in Wyoming as the primary source to fight the fire.

While the Cooney Resevoir and Cooney State Park are both open, campfires are still banned at all Fish, Wildlife & Parks properties in Carbon, Yellowstone and Stillwater counties starting this week because of fire danger, according to state officials.