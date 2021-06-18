Cooney Reservoir closed for recreation because Robertson Draw fire

The Cooney Reservoir near Boyd has been closed for recreators as aerial firefighters scoop the water to battle the Robertson Draw fire south of Red Lodge.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials said Cooney State Park will remain open for camping and day use.

Campfires are banned at all Fish, Wildlife and Parks facilities in Carbon, Yellowstone and Stillwater counties starting this week because of fire danger.

The Robertson Draw fire remains at 24,470 acres and 0 percent containment, according to the fire's incident command. Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday night for North and South Grove Creek, Gold Creek, Ruby Creek, and Robertson Draw east to Highway 72.