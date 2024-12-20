Community unites to support Billings family affected in devastating house fire

BILLINGS — After a duplex fire destroyed nearly everything for a Billings family on Sunday, members of the community have come together to help get them back on their feet.

It is a night Taylor Whitson-Rydberg and her family will never forget.

“When I opened the door, our whole room was just completely red," said Whitson-Rydberg. “I just started just pounding on the windows. I said, 'Everybody get up. Get up. Get up,' and no one could hear."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The duplex on the corner of Elizabeth St. and Lyman Ave. was deemed a near complete loss.

The fire, which started around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the family’s duplex on the corner of Elizabeth Street and Lyman Avenue, spread quickly and caused oxygen tanks on the porch to explode. One of those shot straight into Whitson-Rydberg's bedroom where her children were sleeping. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

“From then it was just one after the next. All you hear is boom, boom. Then you'd see all of everything just fly out. Like there's wood going everywhere, the glass going everywhere. It was just, it was insane," said Whitson-Rydberg

Taylor, her fiancé, and their two children lived in the unit that had the most amount of damage. Next door in the other half of the duplex was the house of her fiancé's grandmother, Kim Hirt, who lived with her daughter, grandchildren, and several foster children. All together, 13 people, plus multiple pets, were displaced by the fire.

“It breaks our heart and it's a weird feeling to know that you absolutely have nothing left. It brought a whole new meaning to nothing but the clothes on your back and that's how we walked out of our house," said Whitson-Rydberg. “It's taken some time. I mean, I think we're all still in a little bit of shock just because we're pushing forward to try to do what we can to be OK."

Taylor Whitson-Rydberg Damage from the inside of Taylor Whitson-Rydberg's home.

Alexis Cairns is Whitson-Rydberg's sister-in-law and is related to both households. When she heard the news of the fire, she immediately rushed over. She has fond memories of the home, which had been a central gathering place for their family for years.

“For years and years, it's always just been the go-to spot, and when my sister-in-law and my brother moved in over here, it just made it 10 times better. Everybody, nieces, nephews were all together. There was only a one-stop destination, and it's just amazing how quickly that can just be taken away," said Cairns.

Cairns immediately knew they needed help and tried to find a place for them to go.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

“We got them a room and we did everything that we could to make sure they were safe that night at least,” said Cairns. "I guarantee you nobody was able to sleep, and I get that. I wish I could say I knew how they felt, but I don't."

In a time of desperate need, the broader Billings community quickly stepped up to support the family. Poly Drive Elementary School, where most of the children attend, asked families to help donate clothing, and the responses were overwhelming.



"We just banded together as a staff and tried to come up with ways that we could get the word out so we could give them relief and support immediately," said Principal Melissa Soucy. “We love them, so they're part of our family, and we just want to embrace them and help them.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Students and a teacher deliver the donations to the family.

Bags of clothes poured in from Poly kids and parents, and several students helped deliver the bags on Thursday.

“We appreciate all the help that we've gotten. I mean, we don't know what we would do if we didn't have all that help, and it's just been strangers, you know, like people who don't even know us," said Whitson-Rydberg.

The generosity did not stop there as the Billings Police Department also wanted to pitch in. Within a short amount of time, officers organized a special "Shop with a Cop" for the eight affected children to buy the necessary clothes and gifts they would need right before the holiday on Thursday morning at Walmart on King Ave.



“This year, obviously a tragedy where a family loses everything is where we need to step in and help bring a little Christmas cheer to these kiddos," said Sgt. Jeffrey Stovall.



Thanks to public donations, each child had $350 to spend. They were assisted by several officers and were even surprised with Walmart gift cards by the staff.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"Even after a tragedy like that, they're still thinking of what they can get their brothers, their sisters, their moms, their dads, their family members and that, so it's just incredible to see the heart of the little kids, especially in so close to a tragedy," said Stovall.

It was an unforgettable shopping experience that meant a world of difference for the family.

“I really appreciate the community all coming together and really showing people love because that's what the world should be about. It's amazing that there are so many good people out there," said Cairns.

Poly Drive will continue to accept donations through the end of the year. The family has also set up GoFundMe pages to help with immediate expenses as they are still figuring out their living situation. For Whitson-Rydberg, the community’s support has been a life saver during a time of immense loss.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News "Shop with a Cop"

“Anything helps when when you realize you don't have anything left with each other is that's what matters. I mean, I'm so happy, so thankful that we all made it out because that could have been a situation where, you know, we couldn't have," said Whitson-Rydberg.

For the GoFundMe for Whitson-Rydberg's household, click here. For the GoFundMe for Hirt's household, click here.