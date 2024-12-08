Community members honor Montanans who perished during attack on Pearl Harbor

LAUREL — It was 83 years ago Saturday that 14 Montanans lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Those who perished were honored this afternoon at the Yellowstone National Cemetery with a prayer, ceremony, and speech led by Bill Kennedy, the chairman of Friends of the Yellowstone National Cemetery.

Mack Carmack/MTN News

"As we keep tradition going, as we honor those veterans that put their lives on the line and gave their lives for the country, we want to keep it alive year after year of honoring them," Kennedy said. "It's something that we really need here. I wish we could have done oral history of the WWII veterans because it's amazing."

The Yellowstone National Cemetery will be holding their Wreaths Across American event next Saturday at 10 a.m. The goal is to honor the veterans who have lost their lives during this holiday season.