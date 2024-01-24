Community leaders talk stopping crime in Billings

Crime and what can be done to make the community safer is something on a lot of people's minds in Billings. It was also the subject of a panel discussion Tuesday night at the Billings Public Library.

The first all-city task force safety meeting brought together people who serve on many of the neighborhood task forces throughout Billings.

Russ Riesinger/ MTN News

They heard from a pastor, a city council woman, a county commissioner, a former member of the Crow tribal government, a retired federal drug-enforcement agent and a probation officer.

All of them gave their thoughts on the behaviors leading to crime and how people can begin to make a difference in changing them. All talked about the importance of getting involved—particularly when it comes to helping youth.

“Ask yourself, how can I come alongside the most vulnerable children in the community because there is no more effective crime prevention strategy,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Owen, who represents the Heights.

“Have you ever sat down with a Native and talked to them? You would understand a lot of where they come from, who they are, and what their struggles are,” said Darrin Old Coyote, a former member of the Crow Tribal government.

Retired DEA Agent Stacy Zinn talked about the role drugs are playing and their prevalence in Montana.

“We have got to start talking to our kids. How many of you have actually sat down and said, what’s happening in your school? What kind of drugs are you hearing about?" Zinn said.

Russ Riesinger/ MTN News

The breakdown of the traditional family was also mentioned as one of the factors that is driving problems in the community.

Dave Thompson, a pastor and police chaplain, talked about the importance of a spiritual aspect.

“It is greater than what can we do from a community standpoint, but also what can who do from a spiritual standpoint to help people and understand that they are loved and care for,” said Thompson.

Billings has nine neighborhood task forces spread throughout the city.