Community forum held for superintendent finalists in Billings

BILLINGS — The Billings School Board has identified three finalists for the superintendent opening in Billings, and on Tuesday evening, the public got the chance to meet them.

The community forum was held in the auditorium of the Lincoln Center and each finalist was given 45 minutes to answer questions and tell the public about themselves.

And many were eager to hear the plans the candidates have, should they be chosen.

"I want support for teachers. It’s been a rough couple of years in the education industry. So, teacher retention is a really big concern. Hiring on qualified new teachers, checking in with OPI and making sure that those decisions being made at the top level are supporting teachers and kids too," said Janelle Clark, on Tuesday.

Clark is a teacher and a mother of four children that are enrolled in the Billings school district.

"It's always good to shake things up. I'll be interested to see some change," added Clark.

And she, like the dozens of others that attended the forum, had a long list of questions.

"I really want someone that's willing to listen to parents. That's been a huge deal the last few years with Covid and the (banning of) books," said Billings resident Elijah Tidswell on Tuesday.

The three candidates included Erwin Garcia, who's currently the superintendent of the Houston Independent School District in Texas. He oversees 24,000 students in 53 schools.

The other two finalists are from Montana.

Thom Peck who is the superintendent of Lewistown Public Schools, a position he's held for six years.

And Brenda Koch, who is currently the executive director for Billings School District 2. She was previously a superintendent and principal for Elysian School.

Billings residents who took place in the forum said they were looking for someone who will make an impact for a long time in Billings.

"We need someone with some background in Montana, in our district, in the issues facing our community," said Billings resident Shaun Harrington on Tuesday.

The district is looking to replace outgoing Superintendent Greg Upham, who is retiring at the end of this school year.

A final decision is expected to be made on Wednesday evening.