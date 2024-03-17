Community Band offers reflection of various walks of life from across Montana

BILLINGS — With more than 40 years of organization, the Billings Community Band has maintained its status as a cultural reflection of Billings and its surrounding communities.

"I like it because it's a community band, which means its going to reflect the community. So, we have some high school students, we have some people up in their 80s, and everybody in between," said Christi Hunnes, a flute player who said she has been with the ensemble since 1993.

Being associated with the Community Band's Wednesday night meetings is, for those like tuba player Grant Linde, a representation of a living legacy.

"My grandpa actually directed (the) Community Band way back in the day. So, a lot of these folks, they either had my grandpa in high school or they knew him," said Linde.

The group of approximately 50 musicians said it has always been a space for those of varying ages, genders, professions, and heritages.

"Once you're in the band, you're always in the band, and it really doesn't matter what age you are or where you come from. We all come together and we play this music together," said Catherine Knobel, a trumpet player with the band.

The group said the one trait that persists through all members is a love of music.

"Everybody here, in this band, loves playing together," said Karen Vowel, a bassoon player with the Community Band.