BILLINGS - Come on down! The Price Is Right Live show is coming to Billings.

MetraPark announced Tuesday the interactive stage show modeled after the hit television game show will take place at the First Interstate Arena on Nov. 20.

"Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show…from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™ to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase," states a press release.

