Columbus school levies fail, mixed success at polls for small area districts

COLUMBUS - Voters in Stillwater County rejected two school levies, and smaller area schools saw mixed results at the polls on Tuesday.

In Columbus, voters went against an elementary school levy to raise about $233,000 by a vote of 433 for and 711 against. The measure would have raised taxes on a $200,000 home by $21.16.

Voters rejected a request to levy about $156,500 to fund high operations by a nearly identical margin of 432 for and 711 votes against. The measure would have raised taxes on a $200,000 home by $14.96.

There was mixed success in several smaller school districts in the area.

A levy for Elysian School District #23 passed narrowly by 405 for to 355 votes against.

School levies for Canyon Creek School District #4 and Elder Grove School District #8 both failed. The Canyon Creek levy vote was 403 against and 269 for. The Elder Grove measure failed by a vote of 926 against and 485 for.