Columbus police are seeking help finding a man last seen at Itch-kep-ke Park on July 3.

Tommy Freeman, 24, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds and was last seen wearing dark clothing, possibly leather, and a headlamp.

He was last seen at the park on foot.

Call the Stillwater County Dispatch Center at 406-322-5326 with any information on his whereabouts.