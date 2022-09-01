Columbus families on the look out for potential abductor

COLUMBUS — After a man was reported trying to lure a young girl into his vehicle in Columbus Wednesday, parents say they're taking extra precautions to keep their own kids safe.

“Because when I first heard about the first incident, I was like, kids are not allowed to be outside by themselves anymore. Period,” said Columbus parent Donna Eaton on Thursday.

Authorities in Columbus are reporting that a man has been driving the streets near North Diamond Street attempting to lure children into his truck.

The man has been described as in his late 50s or early 60s with salt and pepper colored hair. He is driving a newer model red pickup.

Columbus police say that a middle school girl was walking home from a nearby business when a man approached her claiming to be her grandpa. When the girl ran to a nearby home, she says the man immediately sped away.

Eaton lives on North Diamond Street near where the incident happened. Her husband, Jeremiah Eaton, said the couple is trying to put themselves in the other parent’s shoes.

“What would it be like if it was me? If I was that mom, and my daughter came home crying saying some guy was trying to take me,” Donna said.

“It’s just terrifying. I mean Columbus is a really peaceful place, and when you hear things like this going on here, it really rattles you," Jeremiah said.

Police have not been able to track down the man and so far, there are no named suspects. The Eatons will continue to keep a close eye on their kids.

“Just be more vigilant, and this is a reminder that the world is getting rougher, and we got to keep our eyes open,” Jeremiah said.

According to Jeremiah, they won’t be the only ones in the town working to find the culprit.

“Like I said, Columbus is small, tight-knit community, good community. So, we keep an eye out for each other out here, Eaton said.

While the search continues, police are hoping that someone may have either security camera or ring door bell footage of the man in his truck.

“Make sure your kids know what to do in that kind of a situation because I’ll tell you right now not all kids do,” Donna said.