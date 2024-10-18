Colstrip residents recover from devastating apartment fire

COLSTRIP — An apartment fire Saturday in Colstrip left four families without a home.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Colstrip apartment fire damage



On Thursday, the cold weather and wind seemed to replicate the emotions of the Colstrip community.

"In all reality, I mean, it's absolutely devastating for everybody affected," says Megan Fink, a Colstrip resident.

Immediately upon entering the burnt apartments, the building was unrecognizable, from remnants of a couch, to collapsed roofs, to cat food from a lost pet.

"Being a small town, we really don't do this. We don't get calls like this very often. It's few and far between," says Tony Reda, the fire chief for the Colstrip Volunteer Fire Department.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Colstrip apartment fire damage



According to the fire department, the apartment fire started around 6 p.m. Saturday. They say the fire likely burned from the back side to the front. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

"You know, it's still pretty dry out, and that side catches the afternoon sun," Reda said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Colstrip apartment fire damage



One of those apartments was rented by Bridgette Carter, the postmaster in Colstrip. Her friend, Fink, has been taking care of her since she was forced from her home.

"To be as far away as she was, not be able to be here, is probably what has hurt her the most," Fink said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Megan Fink

For Carter, the worst part was the death of her two cats, Stix and Samantha. Both died due to smoke inhalation.

"If you've ever heard Bridgette talk about her cat Samantha, you would've thought she was talking about a child, not a cat," said Fink.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Colstrip apartment fire damage



No residents were home at the time of the fire, and the only fatalities were the two cats.

The tight-knit community of Colstrip has come together, organizing fundrasiers. Along with that, the owner of the apartment complex has been working find a place for these residents to live.

"In all reality, the whole community, we need to pull together to help them," Fink said.

The links for the fundraisers can be found below:

