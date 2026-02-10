Colstrip parents demand answers as two school principals receive transfer letters

COLSTRIP — Parents, students and staff members in Colstrip demanded answers from school board members Monday night about why two longtime principals will not have their contracts renewed for next year.

Alcia O'Toole at Frank Brattin Middle School and Robin Nansel at Colstrip High School both received transfer notices last week from Superintendent Scott O'Tremba, according to the principals themselves.

If O'Toole and Nansel choose not to retire, they will be reassigned back to the classroom as teachers, Nansel said.

School board member Sabrina Neiman said neither principal has been brought before the board for termination.

"Transfers are handled administratively in full compliance with employee tenure rights," Neiman said.

Neither principal was given an explanation for the demotions, but both say they will continue to pursue answers about the district's decision.

The reassignments have sparked concern among parents who attended the school board meeting to voice their frustrations about the administrative changes.