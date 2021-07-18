Collectors bring history and passion to tractor show in Laurel

The 7th annual Red Power Rendezvous came back for its third straight year in Laurel.

Members of the International Harvesters Collectors chapter 40 brought out their classic tractors.

It's like a museum showing the old machinery used in agriculture.

The collectors passion is similar to car collectors.

"It's pretty much a car show, just a different topic, different products," said Jon Klasna, a club member. "You'll see some of them, they're all painted up ready to go. Then you see several of them that we call them, they're still in their work and clothes. A lot of times the loyalty is if they got a good dealer they'll follow that. It's what my father used and a great uncle had an international dealership, and that's why it's important. That's one of the many reasons it's important to me."