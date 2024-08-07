Cody women bring power of horse healing to assisted living centers

Cody – You may have heard of equine-assisted therapy. The two women who own the horse-healing business in northwest Wyoming are bringing the magic of touch to hands that need it the most.

Just after lunch, residents at the Absoroka Assisted living home make their way to a bus, and up the steps. One by one they make the challenging climb. One this day, so many chose to go on this trip, they had to bring an extra car.

The reason is plain to see at the Wyo Hoofbeats ranch. Everywhere, hands that weren’t young fed hearts that were. Absaroka assisted living residents were touching, caressing, and petting creatures large and small. Kittens and rabbits were in laps, and goats, ponies, and horses were face to face with the seniors.

Wyo Hoofbeats often brings horses, ponies, and cats and dogs to Cody and Powell’s senior living centers. Fundraisers and grants pay for the visits.

On this day, the seniors jumped at the chance to come out to the ranch, and the magic of touch brought joy to the visiting seniors, and to the animals they caressed.

So why did co-founders Heather Bales and Jody Goldbach decide to do this?

"Because of that. It fills their bucket. It fills our bucket. Our mission is to connect as many people as possible to horses, because we know the therapeutic power of horses. But, we have the goats, and we have the cats, and we have the dogs and the bunnies…everything, and we know just how incredibly amazing this is for them," Bales said.

Goldbach pointed out their equine-assisted therapy is designed to help young people solve emotional issues.

It does, but Goldbach explained, “but the elderly thing is just as important.”

The women knew the connection of giving love and getting it back is rare and precious.

“I love going, and I think they love seeing us come. I think it’s definitely quality of life for them," Goldback said.

Visitor Joyce Franck smiled as she said, “It’s been years since I’ve had a chance to pet a little kitten like this. So soft. So soft. I love it. This is awesome.”