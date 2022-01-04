Cody police investigating discovery of human remains on hillside

Cody, Wyoming police have launched an investigation following the discovery of human remain Monday morning on the 1300 block of Sunset Boulevard South in town.

Officer John Harris said in a Tuesday news release that landscapers working behind a residence in the area discovered the partial remains on a hillside above Sulfur Creek.

A Park County Search and Rescue K9 officer discovered additional remains near the bottom of Sulfur Creek, according to Harris.

Authorities do not suspect criminal activity but are continuing to investigate, according to Harris.

The identity has not been determined, and authorities are working through a complete forensic examination of the remains.