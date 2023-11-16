Cody cafe draws crowd, and Food Network, with fresh Lebanese cuisine

CODY — A Cody restaurant got a visit from the Mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri, when it was featured on one of the latest episodes of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives".

While flavor alone is enough to attract the Food Network, Sitti's Table offers something hard to find in the Mountain West.

Stepping into the bright cafe tucked away on 13th Street in downtown Cody, Sitti's Table is full of aromas, flavors and dishes brought straight to the restaurant from the home of Porter Koury.

"My family is Lebanese," Koury said. "I grew up every Sunday having a big Lebanese lunch my grandmother would cook with all my aunts, uncles and my cousins. Food is just such a special part of my family's culture and their bond."

Koury and her husband, Jacob Scott, who is a classically trained chef, opened Sitti's Table in 2022 after a decade running a catering business. At their brick-and-mortar stors, fresh ingredients and traditional Lebanese recipes take the stage.

"Ultimately, one of the larger focuses is fresh, quality ingredients," Scott said. "We're able to source a lot here in the community. We have some great farms that have supported our catering business, and over the last 10 years, we've just been able to develop a great relationship. So that freshness and quality that you get from things being harvested so closely to when they're picked, being able to consume that at that point, that's a really big difference."

On the menu of the breakfast-lunch joint, you'll find seasonal specials and regular staples. Greg Costanza stops at Sitti's Table several times a week and one of his favorite dishes is the lamb kafta man'oushe—a homemade pita with hummus, green tomato relish, tahini, roasted garlic labneh, za'atar, and pomegranate molasses.

"Jacob is always changing the menu, doing farm-fresh foods, makes his own breads," Costanza said. "It seems like everything Jacob and Porter touch turns to gold."

Another loyal patron, Michael Riley, taught Scott in high school in Cody and is glad to see the couple bring their talents to town.

"He's got a great place here," Riley said. "It's very innovative and unique. Cody needs, always, places like this."

Koury's grandmother, Marie Koury, published several cookbooks of Lebanese cuisine and her pita bread recipe is used at Sitti's Table.

"Sitti means grandmother in Arabic. So it's just the idea of coming around your grandmother's table and just that feeling of being at home."

Koury's grandmother was present for the visit from Guy Fieri and the "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" crew.

"It's pretty incredible just to start a new business and have that opportunity," Scott said. "We're very grateful for the opportunity, the exposure, and it's just been a pretty cool constant build over this last year and a half, which is out of our control and just really a blessing."

Sitti's Table is featured in "East, South, West" season 38, episode 5 of the Food Network show.