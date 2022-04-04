CodeRED App: an important tool for emergency situations

BILLINGS — We are approaching that time of year when more severe events occur. Whether its weather or any emergency situation.

Yellowstone county wants you to know about an app called CodeRED. It's a way for emergency responders to send direct messages to the public and it's been around for about three years but very few people know about it.

Here in Yellowstone County the app only has about 16,000 subscribers.

"Other counties across the state that use CodeRED and that is the majority of the counties that have notification systems, including the state itself. Have much better participation." said KC Williams, Director of Emergency Management.

The CodeRED app is free to download and you can also text the word Yellowstone to 99411 to get it.

This app has likely saved countless lives in all kinds of natural disasters and alert the public about emergency situations including child abductions, gas leaks, and utility outages.

The best part, you can customize it. Meaning you can set the geographic range that you want to receive notifications about.

Just another tool that is important to have!

