Classic Car Auction excitement returns to MetraPark in Billings

The Classic Car Auction Group set up for its Labor Day weekend auction at the Expo Center.

The event is back after several years away and it draws from all over the world.

Craig Gould, Classic Car Auction co-owner. KTVQ photo

"I was just talking with a gentleman over in Australia," said Craig Gould, co-owner of Classic Car Auction Group. "We've got some real nice first generation Camaros the auction this year. Very popular muscle car and those are very popular overseas. New Zealand, Australia, Europe. They like the American muscle cars."

The auction features about 100 classic vehicles.

"He built that Model T kind of in the image of an old grocery truck," Gould said about one vehicle for sale. "It's a 1923 Ford Model T. And he's got a picture of an old grocer back in the early 20s."

1923 Forld Model T truck at Classic Car Auction. KTVQ photo

"1986 Airstream 345, 34 and a half feet long," Gould said about a motorhome that will be auctioned. "Airstream built only 30 of those in 1986."

1986 Airstream 345 at Classic Car Auction. KTVQ photo

Along with Burn The Point, about 500 cars could be at MetraPark on Saturday.

Last year, the company held this auction at a lot at First Avenue North and North 13th Street.

"We're back together with Burn The Point for really probably the largest car event in Montana, on an annual basis," said Gould.

Gould sees a lot of buyers and sellers who like the classics.

"People are drawn to the mechanics," Gould said. "People are drawn to the build. People are drawn to the history of what these cars were for them at an impressionable age. So oftentimes the cars that we like to have, maybe were cars that we had while we were in high school. Everybody enjoys that time when they were a Freshman, Junior, Senior whatever in high school, you know. Some people do it from a financial investment standpoint.

"It's not work," he added. "It really isn't. It's just a lot of fun. There's so much going on, but I wouldn't trade it for anything. It's just a lot of fun to play cars."

The Classic Car Auction starts Saturday at 11a.m. at the MetraPark Expo Center.

The Burn The Point Car Show on the fairgrounds has the gates open at 8 a.m. Saturday.