Civil Air Patrol looks for recruits in Billings

Training young people to be the leaders.

That's the mission of Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and it sought to recruit new cadets on Thursday night.

The Beartooth Composite Squadron hosted an open house and gave 12 to 18 year olds a chance to try the flight simulator.

Civil Air Patrol is a civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force.

It's mission includes aviation emergency services, aerospace education and the cadet program for youth.

The program aims to teach integrity, volunteerism, excellence, respect and patriotism.

"We help build people who have a heart for public service and some sort of skills," said Lt. Col. Al Nash, CAP Montana Wing pubic affairs officer. "There are a lot of missions that we can accomplish. But if all we do is bring adults and children into the organization and make them better citizens, that's a great reward."

The squadron also recruited adult civilian leaders.

Civil Air Patrol was established on December 1, 1941 and the Beartooth Composite Squadron formed in 1952.