City works to make dangerous routes to Billings schools safer

BILLINGS — The City of Billings is continuing to work on its Safe Routes to School project, already improving six elementary school routes, amid concerns about pedestrian safety at Billings schools.

With school starting just a few weeks ago, parents have already seen issues with their children walking to school safely. Erin Gallagher, for instance, walks with her son to Boulder Elementary due to these concerns.

“I just wasn't comfortable having my son walk to school or ride his bike by himself," Gallagher explained. “People don't necessarily listen or just obey general safety and traffic laws.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Erin Gallagher volunteers for her son's school crosswalk at 32nd and Poly Drive.

However, she has also seen these concerns firsthand. She began volunteering as a crossing guard at the intersection of 32nd and Poly Drive at the start of the school year. The school eliminated the position after the previous guard did not return, but Gallagher decided to help. The school's principal provided her with the required equipment.

“He set me up with a jacket and a sign because I said I'm going to do it no matter what," said Gallagher.

In her short time as a volunteer, she has noted several issues on the busy road. Many drivers exceed the 35 mph speed limit, making some students apprehensive to cross. Also, many cars have to encroach into the crosswalk when turning onto Poly from 32nd to see due to the hill.

“I've had people stop at the other side and inch their way through while I'm crossing kids. I've had people stop and as I'm crossing on Poly try to make a right-hand turn when I'm actually crossing them the rest of the way through the crosswalk,” said Gallagher.

These issues are something she wants to bring more awareness to. The City of Billings has already begun work on improving these areas, and city engineer Mac Fogelsong said the Safe Routes to School program is in full swing. The program is aimed at creating safer roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks in Billings school areas.

“We got the 2024 projects on the ground, opened, signed, striped before school started this year," said Fogelsong.

Six elementary schools—Sandstone, Eagle Cliffs, Rose Park, Broadwater, Orchard, and Poly Drive—received major safety improvements, including curb extensions, fillings missing sidewalks, and refuge islands for crossing. A $3.5 million federal grant is assisting with these costs, along with half a million dollars from the city council each year.

Mac Fogelsong Sandstone Elementary's improvements included installing a refuge island and enhanced crosswalk on Babcock and Claim Jumper and filling in missing sidewalk on Claim Jumper.

“That's bringing $3.5 million into our community to help implement mostly these Safe Routes to School projects from the Phase One plan, so for elementary schools,” said Active Transportation Planner Elyse Monat.

The project was divided into two phases, with Phase One focusing on elementary schools and Phase Two focusing on middle, county, and private schools. The program also hopes to implement an educational campaign about pedestrian safety.

"We haven't identified topics yet, but we know one of them we want to do is drivers yielding to pedestrians and people biking,” said Monat.

Boulder Elementary will be among the schools receiving future improvements. The 32nd and Poly crosswalks will receive curb extensions and flashing beacons. Driver speed feedback signs will be installed on both sides of the road. Curb extensions will be installed on Rehberg Ln. and Colton Blvd. to shorten crossing distances.

One resident told MTN her granddaughter was nearly hit outside of Riverside Middle School trying to cross the street. A vehicle stopped to let her cross, but another one swerved around, almost injuring her. The lack of crosswalks has raised concerns, ones which the city aims to fix by next summer.

Crystal Michelle Hirschi/Facebook A young girl was nearly hit by a car at Riverside Middle School. The road will receive a new crosswalk as a part of the Safe Routes to School program.

“That crossing is one of those projects and we're going to work with the school district to kind of work on that project and it'll be constructed here shortly," said Fogelsong.

Several proposed projects at Riverside Middle School include establishing a school zone surrounding the area and signage for reduced speeds. On Madison Ave., raised pedestrian tables, curb extensions, and high-visibility crosswalks will be installed. On Jackson St. and Washington St., curb extensions will be added high visibility crosswalks, as well as installing missing segments of sidewalk. On State Ave., high visibility crossings will be installed. ADA-compliant curb ramps will also be installed where they are currently missing.

While more improvements will be completed in the coming years, Fogelson emphasized that drivers need to be more aware when driving near school zones.

“It's just that recognition that, hey, school year has started. Drivers need to be a little more careful, cautious," said Fogelsong. "Parents need to take those extra steps to be vigilant as well."

Gallagher hopes that the crossing guard position at her intersection will be filled again soon so she can worry less about her son's safety and that other parents can feel more secure as well.

“These are our kids and you would hate it to be your kid, your grandson, your brother, sister, or anything like that. It takes a community and we all have to be aware and be safe," said Gallagher. "It's just another set of eyes, making sure our kids are getting where they need to be and nothing happens to them."