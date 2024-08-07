City outlines cleanup plan for tree debris follow big Billings storm

The city of Billings has launched a debris cleanup plan following the Tuesday evening wind storm that felled trees across town and left thousands without power.

City crews have been working overnight to clear tree debris and other safety hazards, city spokesperson Victoria Hill said in a Wednesday news release.

Hill highlighted plans by the city to streamline the cleanup:

1. Green Bin Collection

· Residents are encouraged to fill their green bins with small tree debris if possible.

· Ensure that the lids are completely closed, as our collection trucks can only pick up bins with closed lids to prevent debris from spilling during collection.

· Please be cautious not to overfill the green barrel with large, heavy wood as it may break the container. If it’s too heavy to pull/push, it’s too heavy for collection.

2. Tree Debris Dropoff Sites

· Multiple dropoff sites have been established across the city for two weeks until Saturday, August 24th, as indicated on the provided map.

· Residents who can transport their tree debris to these sites are encouraged to do so.

· Please add tree debris to the designated pile at each site. Note that no containers will be available at these locations.

· ONLY tree debris will be accepted at these dropoff sites, as we plan to chip and compost the material. · Additional sites may be added – check the Public Works website and Facebook page for the latest sites.

3. Billings Landfill

· Residents able to transport their tree debris are urged to bring it to Billings Landfill, where it will be accepted for free for the next two weeks, until Saturday, August 24th.

· The landfill is open Monday through Saturday, from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM. Additionally, the landfill will be open on Sunday August 11th, from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM for your convenience.

· Please ensure that no other waste materials are mixed with the tree debris, as the debris will be composted.

4. No Debris Collection Curbside or in the Alley

· Please do not stack debris along curbs or in alleys as it will not be picked up by the city. Curbside collection is available for a fee.

For further information and updates, visit www.billingsmtpublicworks.gov or the Public Works Facebook page and other social media channels.