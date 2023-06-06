City officials warn of potential second round of flooding headed to Billings

Billings city officials are warning of a second round of flash flooding starting Tuesday night as another storm heads in from the west.

The National Weather Service issued flash-flood warnings for Stillwater and Sweet Grass counties, Ryegate, Lavina and Cushman until 10 p.m. Tuesday. (Update: The flash flood warning has been extended to include Yellowstone County.)

Billings city officials said on social media that local ditch companies, at the city's request, have agreed to turn off or reduce water flow to make room for stormwater.

The city is asking residents to remove debris from storm drains to prevent water backups, but only if it's safe to do so.

Report street flooding within the city to Billings Public Works at 406-657-8250. You can also contact them via Facebook Messenger at City of Billings Public Works.

Only call 911 for life-threatening emergencies, or if you see washed-out roads.

If you encounter a flooded road, remember the National Weather Service campaign of “Turn Around Don’t Drown.” It’s easy to underestimate the water depth and lose control when walking or driving through flood waters.

The Billings area saw between four and six inches of rain last weekend, which led to flooding in West End streets and properties.