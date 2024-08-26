City offers Billings residents free buckthorn noxious weed removal

(City of Billings Press Release)

BILLINGS - The City wants to help homeowners tackle a noxious weed that can be found in yards across Billings.

Funded through a $25,000 grant from the Montana Department of Agriculture, the City of Billings contracted "buckthorn slayers" to take appointments and clear properties of the invasive plant.

Buckthorn slayers are removal experts, and their strategy depends on factors like the plant’s size, its location, accessibility, weather conditions, and soil type. Fall is the ideal season to eradicate and identify the problem plants because their leaves remain green while most other leaves have changed color or dropped.

After the buckthorn is removed, the contractor will clear away all the cut brush and transport it to a City-owned site where it will be piled and chipped.

The cleared area will be seeded with grass to help restore the landscape.

There's also an option for reimbursement if homeowners invest in replacement shrubs. The maximum reimbursement per property is $100 with the submission of receipts and proof of purchase documentation.

Property owners must be present when the contractors arrive so they can discuss removal details such as which plants should be undisturbed or minimally disturbed.

If a lot of buckthorn is present, the change to the appearance of yards can be substantial and homeowners should be made aware before buckthorn work begins.

Buckthorn was initially brought to the U.S. for its beauty—dark green leaves, purple berries, and a dense growth habit that forms an effective screen. Its charm led many homeowners to welcome it, but unfortunately, buckthorn’s berries are harmful to wildlife, acting as a laxative with no real nutritional value.

But the impact of buckthorn goes beyond wildlife. It invades both sunny and shady spots, often favoring moist, riparian areas. Here, it creates a thick, 10-foot-tall barrier that blocks sunlight, smothers native plants, and disrupts the habitat for wildlife and pollinators. This also prevents the regeneration of vital overstory trees, threatening the iconic Cottonwoods along the Yellowstone River.

Because buckthorn spreads through its seeds, as long as there's a seed source, it will keep spreading. Efforts to remove buckthorn make a huge difference for wildlife and help prevent further spread, saving money and protecting our environment.

To schedule your appointment, call Prorover at (406)698-6551.

The City of Billings will begin sending out letters and brochures to property owners in the areas of town that are heavily populated with buckthorn to inform them of this program.