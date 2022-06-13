Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Livingston warns some residents to prepare for pre-evacuation

Flood Watch HM.png
MTN NEWS
Flood Watch HM.png
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jun 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-13 19:25:44-04

UPDATE: 6/13/22, 5:20 PM: The City of Livingston Public Works Department has moved the sand bag distribution point in Livingston to Mike Webb Park on G Street. Earlier today it was located at the fairgrounds.

LIVINGSTON - The City of Livingston is urging some residents to prepare for pre-evacuation due to flooding concerns from the Yellowstone River.

According to a social media post, residents south of Lewis Street to View Vista between B & O Streets should begin pre-evacuation preparations.

An emergency shelter has been activated at Hope Lutheran Church at 2152 Graf Street in Bozeman. The shelter will open at 4 p.m. They will provide meals, a safe place to stay, information and access to other community resources. Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter, and all services are free. Residents can also request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

The city is warning residents to stay away from swollen river banks and don't drive through water on the roadways, no matter how safe it appears.

RELATED:

Yellowstone River closed to all recreation in Park County; site closures in effect in other areas
Red Cross plans to open a shelter in Bozeman for those impacted by Park County flooding

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119