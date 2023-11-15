City of Billings proposes temporary addition to Yellowstone County jail

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John says a lack of jail space for both adults and juveniles is contributing to crime in Billings.

The city is proposing a temporary misdemeanor pre-arraignment detention facility to help the criminal justice system.

The idea is that it would get people who are arrested through the system faster.

At this point, it still needs to be discussed between the city and the county.

The recent fatal shootings in Billings and Yellowstone County have been part of the motivation for talking about more jail space.

"Our police department is doing a fantastic job catching the bad guys," said Chris Kukulski, Billings city administrator. "Our problem is what is going on in Billings, Montana? What is going on in south-central Montana that kids in their young teenage years are getting involved in violent activities?"

According to commissioners, the Yellowstone County Detention Facility currently has around 600 inmates for its building, which has a capacity of 436.

Kukulski sent a letter on Election Day, Nov. 7, to commissioners and the sheriff about the temporary detention facility.

The city would contribute $500,000 for a modular building.

Kukulski says that would help during the first 72 hours after a misdemeanor arrest.

"Get them in front of the judge and get that process rolling to try to help both overcrowding in the jail as well as to get some accountability fairly quickly," Kukulski said.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder says he has looked at that possibility as far back as 2015.

He says it would likely have to be built next to the current jail to make the most efficient use of personnel.

And he is aware of the failed mill levies and commissioners coming up with other ways of funding. But he says his constituents are concerned.

"Most of the calls that I've got have been pro-public safety and if we have to build on to the jail, that's what they want to do," Linder said. "I can't say it's been a large number of the population. But it's been people that have been very serious about this as an issue, we have to deal with."

The sheriff and the city administrator say a temporary facility is part of the solution and is just one part of what the county attorney's criminal justice Coordinating Committee is studying.

"We've got a very good working relationship with those other agencies and the time has come here that we need to do something," Linder said.

"A lot of work to be done," Kukulski said. "Excited that there is a passion to do it. That means people are paying attention they don't want to accept this."

Commissioners will have more to say about the proposal after they talk about it at their Thursday meeting.