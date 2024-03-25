Watch Now
City of Billings preparing for yard-waste collection season

city of Billings
Posted at 2:27 PM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 16:27:59-04

It's no April Fool's joke: The city of Billings' solid waste division is starting this year's yard waste collection in the green bins on Monday, April 1.

The agency released Monday a list of tips to ensure timely collection:

  • Yard Waste is now collected on the same day as regular garbage day. Don’t forget to have the bins out by 7 a.m., do not overfill, and make sure the lid is closed.
  • Large limbs & branches can be collected for $5 per 3 bundles. Limit all pieces to 4 feet in length and 6 inches in diameter. Tie pieces in bundles and limit bundles to 75 pounds in weight and 2 feet in diameter. Please call 406-657-8315 option #3 to schedule a collection.
  • If you do not have a green yard waste bin and would like to request one, please contact our Customer Services team at 406-657-8315 option #3. Each residence is allowed up to two green bins.

Reach out on social media [facebook.com], call the Solid Waste office at 406-657-8285, or send an email to hodsonm@billingsmt.gov with any questions.

For more details about the Yard Waste program,click here.

