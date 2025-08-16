City of Billings encourages community to weigh in on West End development

BILLINGS— The city of Billings is encouraging community members to weigh in on the West Billings Neighborhood Plan.

The plan will outline city development on the West End of Billings for the next 20 years.

City Planning and Community Services Director Wyeth Friday said the area could see new businesses and diverse housing, such as duplexes, apartments and single-family homes.

“We have to look across the community and make sure that in all these areas, we're providing those different options for people,” he said.

The growth in the area may also lead to road development.

“That fits in with the land use discussions in terms of, okay, what kind of development is gonna happen adjacent to our existing roads and our existing, where our pedestrian facilities are,” Friday said.

He said the city is gathering community input through an interactive map, which will be open for comments through Aug. 31.

“You're probably not gonna see anything at all happen in your neighborhood, but you might see something down the road across the street in the future. And we want them to just be weighing in on that and saying, yeah, that makes sense,” said Friday.