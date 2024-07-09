Watch Now
City: Billings Police Chief Rich St. John hospitalized following heart attack

St. John is expected to make a full recovery; Assistant Chief Neil Lawrence named acting chief
Billings Police Chief Rich St. John suffered a heart attack this weekend in Red Lodge and remains hospitalized, city spokeswoman Victoria Hill told MTN News Tuesday.

St. John, who is in his mid-60s, was visiting Red Lodge with his family when he felt ill and drove to Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge, Hill said.

He was transported to a Billings hospital, where he will undergo surgery but is expected to make a full recovery, Hill said.

Assistant Chief Neil Lawrence will serve as acting chief while St. John recovering, Hill said.

St. John joined the Billings Police Department in 1981 as a patrol officer. He rose through the ranks and was named chief in October 2005.

