City: Billings Police Chief Rich St. John hospitalized following heart attack

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John suffered a heart attack this weekend in Red Lodge and remains hospitalized, city spokeswoman Victoria Hill told MTN News Tuesday.

St. John, who is in his mid-60s, was visiting Red Lodge with his family when he felt ill and drove to Beartooth Billings Clinic in Red Lodge, Hill said.

He was transported to a Billings hospital, where he will undergo surgery but is expected to make a full recovery, Hill said.

Assistant Chief Neil Lawrence will serve as acting chief while St. John recovering, Hill said.

St. John joined the Billings Police Department in 1981 as a patrol officer. He rose through the ranks and was named chief in October 2005.