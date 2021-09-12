Citizens continue remembering 20 years after 9/11 in Yellowstone County

Americans remembered those who died and honored those who saved lives at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Several ceremonies in Yellowstone County emphasized never forgetting the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"For some Americans, especially those who lost loved ones, no amount of time will ever erase the pain they experienced that terrible day," said Billings Mayor Bill Cole at the ceremony at City College at MSUB.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole at 9/11 ceremont at City College at MSUB. KTVQ photo

"I remember President George W. Bush saying these terrorist attacks can shake the foundations of our tallest buildings, but they cannot touch the foundation of America," said Lew Kosich, a U.S. Navy veteran and former pilot. "God bless each and every one of us and give us the strength and resolve to recreate, United States of America, as a community of common purpose."

Lew Kosich at 9/11 ceremony at City College at MSUB. KTVQ photo

Prayer and pledge of allegiance started the ceremony at the Montana State Firefighters Memorial Park in Laurel.

"No act of evil will ever threaten what makes America great," said Gov. Greg Gianforte, R-MT. "No tragedy can crush the American spirit. No foe can ever meet the might or will of the American people."

Gov. Greg Gianforte at 9/11 ceremony at State Firefighters Memorial Park in Laurel. KTVQ photo

About 460 made the trip from Laurel to Billings for the 16th annual 9/11 Remembrance Ride.

9/11 Remembrance Ride arriving in Billings. KTVQ photo

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Robby Conklin at 9/11 Remembrance Ride ceremony. KTVQ photo

"Five tours because of that day, watching my friends, people that I call brother lost family," Sgt. 1st Class Robby Conklin said about his 21 years in the U.S. Army.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Sara Conklin at 9/11 Remembrance Ride ceremony. KTVQ photo

"I knew then that I wanted to do something," said Sgt. 1st Class Sara Conklin, Robby's wife and an 18-year veteran. "I didn't know what yet. It took me two years, a year and a half after that to realize that I needed to join the military."