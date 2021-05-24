Circus performers bring talents to Billings

Athletcism, endurance, and skill came together in Circus Funtastic at MetraPark Sunday afternoon.

Guara, from Argentina, displayed concentration and focus in his juggling act.

KTVQ

Jasmin, also from Argentina, rode the mono-cycle and juggled.

KTVQ

Extra seating had to be brought in for the larger-than-anticipated crowd, which delayed the start of the show.

Around 600 attended the 1:30 show on Sunday.

Management says this is just part of the regular circus.

Gustavo Parra, Circus Funtastic superintendent. KTVQ photo

"Normally, we've got a big show with a circus van," said Gustavo Parra, circus superintendent. "And normally I bring elephants. I bring the petting zoo with elephants with camels, goats."

But he is impressed with the scaled-down circus.

"Really amazing," he said about Guara. "The guy's just really professional in working all the time, like really good for our show."

"I believe she started from really young," Parra said about Jasmin. "You know, like four or five years old to practice, and she's doing really good."

The circus featured two on Sunday.

Two more are set for Monday at 1:30 and 7:30 at the MetraPark Expo Center.

The performers appeared in Hardin last week.

They are scheduled to make stops in Livingston, Bozeman, Big Timber, Columbus, Miles City, Baker, and Glendive.