Cigar Lane set to open members-only mobile cigar lounge in Red Lodge

RED LODGE — In January, The Cigar Lane plans to open its members-only mobile cigar lounge to applicants.

“It’s not just a one-on-one experience. It’s about the environment that you’re in," said Thomas Lane, the owner of the Red Lodge business that opened in October.

The renovated Silver Streak camping trailer is, in part, intended to be a workaround to Montana's Clean Air Act, which restricts smoking in indoor public spaces, including bars and casinos.

“Given proper weather conditions, and I don’t have too many inclines to worry about, I can take this just about anywhere," said Lane.

The trailer's interior has been retrofitted to match the brick-and-mortar location's 1920s speakeasy theme with stained wood paneling, Victorian plating, leather seating, and burgundy accent walls.

“This is not the Chicago mobster type of space. This is more country elegance," said Lane. "(The) curved ceilings kind of help make this feel like an old Pullman car or train car.”

He explained the current changes took approximately seven weeks and the trailer is, weather permitting, set to receive a black and gold exterior paint job, among other additive features.