Chipotle announces grand opening in Billings Heights

Chipotle Mexican Grill will open Thursday in the Billings Heights.
Posted at 10:13 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 12:16:36-04

BILLINGS - Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced the grand opening of its third location in Billings.

Company officials said the restaurant at 548 Main Street in the Billings Heights will open on Thursday at 10:45 a.m.

The restaurant will include a drive-thru pickup lane "that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars," the company said in a press release.

Store hours will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

