Billings West High School was evacuated Monday afternoon following a small chimney fire on the roof.

The evacuation was ordered at 1:30 p.m., and the school's student resource officer and an administrator put out the fire before Billings firefighters arrived, the school district posted on social media.

Students were dismissed early, and the fire department conducted a safety check.

West High was later cleared, and school will resume Tuesday as normal, according to the district.