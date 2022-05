The children's section of the Billings Public Library will reopen Thursday, May 26.

The library closed May 16 after a pipe burst during planned HVAC maintenance.

About 1,600 books and one computer were destroyed, and several ceiling tiles and carpet on the floor were replaced.

Library officials are asking the public to be patient because they still need a few months to replace all the damaged materials.

