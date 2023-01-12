Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chick-fil-A sets opening date for new Billings restaurant: Jan. 19

Chick-fil-A® Restaurant Exterior.jpg
courtesy of Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A® Restaurant Exterior.jpg
Posted at 2:09 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 16:48:15-05

After months of construction, Billings' first Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant will open to the public Thursday, Jan. 19.

The Atlanta-based chain restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 670 S. 24th St. W., right in front of Planet Fitness.

The opening of the new restaurant is expected to generate a lot of new traffic on the busy street, and Billings police warned drivers on Facebook to be prepared for delays on the opening day.

Here are Chick-fil-A's traffic plans for the opening day:

thumbnail_image002.png
thumbnail_image001.png

The city is planning traffic improvements in the area, including a new left-hand turn lane for northbound 24th Street West travelers to enter Chick-fil-A's business park.

The owner of the Billings franchise is Lee Lewis, who owns a Georgia forestry business and moved to Billings last year. The restaurant is donating $25,000 to Feeding America and offering free meals for a year for "local heroes" in the Billings area in honor of the new restaurant, according to a company news release.

Related: New businesses coming to Billings

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App