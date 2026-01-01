Cherry Tree Inn of Billings closes its doors after 60 years

BILLINGS — A longtime Downtown Billings motel has closed its doors after nearly 60 years, marking an end of an era for the Cherry Tree Inn and the Kirby family, who owned it for more than five decades.

The Cherry Tree Inn, which first opened in 1966, is now selling and donating all of its contents inside as the family prepares to say goodbye to the property.

Owner Douglas Kirby estimates roughly half a million dollars worth of furniture, including beds, microwaves, televisions, and miscellaneous items, will be sold at a fraction of the cost.

"We're selling it a fraction of what it's worth," Douglas Kirby said at the motel on Wednesday.

For Douglas Kirby's son Steven, the sale isn't about the money.

"We just want to get it out to people who need it. It's not so much about the money, it's just to get it out of here," Steven Kirby said.

The motel holds special significance to Douglas Kirby as he said it was the first Cherry Tree Inn ever built in the U.S.

Douglas Kirby's parents purchased the property in 1971, and he began working there to help his parents.

"Why don't you guys show me how to get me onto the banks so I can write checks and show me how to pay the staff and what have you," Douglas Kirby said, remembering a conversation with his parents.

After decades of operations, Douglas Kirby confirmed that Billings Clinic has purchased the property. While he isn't completely certain of the plans, he expects the building will likely be demolished.

"It's all official, but the paperwork's not signed until January 2nd," Douglas Kirby said. "I expect someday it'll be leveled and they'll build onto the clinic. It'll be a benefit for all the people around."

The closure has left several employees without work, which weighs on Douglas Kirby's mind.

"All the people that I still have working for me, they have to go out now and get new jobs. And it's awfully hard to see them go, because they've all been such great, very good workers. I mean, they've all been here," Douglas Kirby said.

The emotional toll of closing the business is evident fro both Douglas and Steven Kirby as they prepare to end this chapter of their lives.

"Oh, it's...I hate to say. I get into my office almost tearful. It's... I hate to see it close," Douglas Kirby said.

Steven Douglas acknowledged the full impact may not hit him until later.

"It'll probably hit me after that we're done with the whole, you know, liquidation sale and all that, but it'll probably be something that will hit me harder then than it is now," Steven Kirby said.